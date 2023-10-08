LSU Set for Jackson T. Stephens Cup

BATON ROUGE – The No. 25 LSU Men’s golf team will take part in its first Jackson T. Stephens cup on Monday and Tuesday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Tx. The event launched in 2021 and is an annual collegiate golf tournament named after the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens.

The tournament will begin with 36 holes of stroke play on Monday and will follow with 18 more on Tuesday. The 54-hole stroke play score will determine the field for 18 holes of match play on Wednesday. The event will recognize stroke play winners after round three before determining tournament champions on Wednesday.

Last time out the Tigers finished 10th at the SEC match Play event hosted by Jerry Pate before falling to Mississippi State 3-2 in match play. LSU fired a 2-under 850 through 54 holes and were led by Connor Gaunt at 3-under 210.

LSU will bring an all new lineup to Dallas, led by Gaunt. The graduate student leads the team with a 70.33 stroke average this season through nine rounds. Luke Haskew returns to the line up after competing last in the season opener where he finished 15-over 231.

Three newcomers will join the Tigers to round out the five. Graduate transfer Lance Yates will get the nod for the first third straight event after finishing 3-over 216 at SEC Match Play. Freshman, Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams will also compete. It will be McWilliams first collegiate event. LSU will tee off at 9:05 a.m. on Monday.

There will be live coverage of the event on the Golf Channel each day. The schedule is set for 4:00-7:00 p.m. CT on Monday and 3:00-6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fans can follow along with live scoring at golfstat.com.