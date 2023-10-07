at No. 12 Tennessee
Tennessee is riding a nine-match winning streak and has a prolific offense that leads the country with 14.80 kills per set, ranks No. 4 in the NCAA with a .311 hitting percentage and 13.56 assists per set, and is No. 10 in the nation with 2.14 aces per set. The Volunteers also rank No. 2 in the SEC in holding their opponents to a .162 hitting percentage behind 2.33 blocks and 13.72 digs per set.
Right side Morgahn Fingall is Tennessee’s leader with 4.00 kills per set (No. 4 in the SEC), a .317 hitting percentage, 0.40 aces per set (No. 7 in the SEC) and registers 4.76 points per set (No. 3 in the SEC). Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore ranks No. 10 in the league with 3.56 kills per set, while setter Caroline Kerr ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 11.34 assists per set. Middle blocker Keondreya Granberry averages 1.31 blocks per set (No. 2 in the SEC), while libero Yelianiz Torres and outside hitter Erykah Lovett are both in the top 10 of the SEC with 3.88 (No. 6 in the SEC) and 3.10 (No. 10 in the SEC) digs per set, respectively.