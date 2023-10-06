Four LSU Tigers Advance in ITA Southern Regional Main Draw

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four members of the LSU women’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the 2023 ITA Southern Regional singles main draw on Friday. Florentine Dekkers, Aran Texidó Garcia, Kinaa Graham and Anita Sahdiieva were all victorious in their first-round matches at the LSU Tennis Complex.

ITA Tournament Page | Tournament Hub Page

ITA Southern Regional – Singles Round of 64

Graham was the first player off the courts in the morning sessions after earning a strong straight set win against Emma-Lou Pommiers of McNeese State. Graham blanked Pommiers in the first set, 6-0, and went on to only drop one game in the second as she claimed a 6-1 win.

Sahdiieva was the next Tiger to secure a win as she took down UAB’s Sydney Clarke in three sets. Clarke took the first set, 6-3, before Sahdiieva replied with a 6-2 win in the second to tie and extend the match. The decisive third set was a close contest between the two players, but the LSU Tiger prevailed to get a 6-4 win and advance to the next round. The singles win is also Sahdiieva’s first in Purple & Gold.

The next Tiger in action was Dekkers, who took on ULM’s Alice Klinteby. Dekkers claimed a 6-2 first set win before repeating the scoreline in the second to clinch a straight set victory and a spot in the second round.

The final Tiger in main draw action was Aran Texidó Garcia, who faced McNeese State’s Heta Nuutinen. The first set was a back and forth one, with the two players splitting 12 games at 6-6 and requiring a tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Garcia prevailed in 11 points by a margin of 7-4 to take the lead. The second set saw Garcia take the lead and not look back as she won 6-3 and advanced to the second round.

ITA Southern Regional – Singles Consolation

Three Tigers were also in consolation draw action. Caroline Arnold opened the day by taking on Ansley Chesire of Alabama. The two battled in the first set, with Chesire claiming a 6-3 win to take the lead. The second set went the way of the Crimson Tide by a score of 6-0 to secure the win.

Emma Grant faced Alabama A&M’s Hannah Nagapall in her consolation match. The first set was a tight contest, but Nagapall edged Grant by a score of 6-4. The second set was similar to the first, with Nagapall taking an early lead as she went on to win 6-3 and clinch the win.

The final consolation match for LSU saw Carina Holguin face Maria Wang Martinez of McNeese State. Martinez jumped out to a fast start and claimed the first set, 6-1. The second set saw Holguin bounce back from her slow start and battle back. The two players split the first ten games, 5-5, but Martinez finished strong by claiming the final two games to win 7-5 to claim the match.

Up Next

Dekkers, Garcia, Graham and Sahdiieva will compete in the second round of singles beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday. If the Tigers win their matches, they will advance to the round of 16 that will be played in the afternoon.

Following the second round of singles, round of 32 doubles matches will begin at 5 p.m. CT. Graham and Sahdiieva will pair together in doubles for the first time this fall while Dekkers and Garcia will also compete as a pair. In the consolation draw, Arnold, Grant and Holguin will be in action.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

ITA Southern Regional – Day 2

Oct. 6, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. (LSU Tennis Complex)

Singles Round of 64

Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Emma-Lou Pommiers (MCN), 6-0, 6-1

Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Sydney Clarke (UAB), 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Florentine Dekkers (LSU) def. Alice Klinteby (ULM), 6-2, 6-2

Aran Teixido-Garcia (LSU) def. Heta Nuutinen (MCN), 7-6 (4), 6-3

Singles – Consolation

Ansley Chesire (ALA) def. Caroline Arnold (LSU), 6-3, 6-0

Hannah Nagapall (AAM) def. Emma Grant (LSU), 6-4, 6-3

Maria Wang Martinez (McNeese) def. Carina Holguin (LSU) 6-1, 7-5

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

ITA Southern Regional – Day 3

Saturday, Oct. 7

All Times Central

Singles Round of 32 (Winners advance to round of 16 to be played at 2pm)

Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Mackenzie White (UAB), 9am

Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Kristen Borland (TUL), 9am

Florentine Dekkers (LSU) vs. Dharani Niroshan (MSU), 9am

Aran Texidó Garcia (LSU) vs. Otoha Aoki (USA), 10am

Doubles Round of 32

Dekkers/Garcia (LSU) vs. Bienzobas/Romero (TECH), 5pm

Graham/Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Clarke/Wasserbauerova (UAB), 5pm