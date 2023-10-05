Men's Basketball To Take Part In SEC Media Day In Birmingham Oct. 18

BATON ROUGE – Graduate student Jordan Wright and senior Derek Fountain will represent LSU along with head coach Matt McMahon at SEC Tipoff ’24 on Oct. 18 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham.

LSU will be part of the afternoon session beginning at approximately 3:25 p.m. CT. The SEC Network will have live coverage through the day of SEC Media Day activities.

Wright is a 6-6 guard out of Waggaman, Louisiana who has played the last four years at Vanderbilt. He was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022, playing in 123 games for the Commodores. He averaged 12.3 points in 2022 and 10.6 points in 2023. Wright attended The Dunham School in Baton Rouge in high school.

Fountain, from Holly Springs, Mississippi, started 23-of-31 games a year ago for the Tigers after transferring from Mississippi State. He averaged 8.0 points per game and 5.5 rebounds for LSU.

Coach Matt McMahon enters his second year at the helm of the program. The Tigers will host a free exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Louisiana Christian at the Maravich Center before opening the 2023-24 regular season on Nov. 6 at home against Mississippi Valley.

Season tickets are still available only at LSUTix.net.