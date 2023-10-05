Anderson and Vasquez Head To The Golden Eagle Fall Invitational

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – This weekend, select players from the LSU Men’s Tennis team will be heading to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to compete in the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational. The Tigers will be competing Friday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 7.

Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez will be the Tigers competing this weekend. Anderson and Vasquez are both freshman. Anderson will be making his debut with the Tigers at the invitational this weekend.

Updates will be posted to the LSU Men’s Tennis social media.

Schedule of Play

Friday – Oct 6th, 2023 @ 10 am

Doubles –

Southern Miss v. ULL / Tulane / LSU

South Alabama / LSU v. UNO

Singles –

First match – TBA (Immediately after doubles)

Southern Miss v. UNO

Second match – Not Before 12:15

South Alabama / LSU v. ULL / Tulane / LSU

Saturday – Oct 7th, 2023 @ 10 am

Doubles –

Southern Miss v. South Alabama / LSU

UNO v. ULL / Tulane / LSU

Singles –

First match – TBA (Immediately after doubles)

UNO v. South Alabama / LSU

Second match – Not before 12:15

Southern Miss v. ULL / Tulane / LSU

Sunday – Oct 8th, 2023 @ 10 am

Doubles –

Southern Miss v. UNO

ULL / Tulane / LSU v. South Alabama / LSU

Singles –

First match – TBA (Immediately after doubles)

UNO v. ULL / Tulane / LSU

Second match – Not before 12:15

Southern Miss v. South Alabama / LSU