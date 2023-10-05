Anderson and Vasquez Head To The Golden Eagle Fall Invitational
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – This weekend, select players from the LSU Men’s Tennis team will be heading to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to compete in the Golden Eagle Fall Invitational. The Tigers will be competing Friday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 7.
Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez will be the Tigers competing this weekend. Anderson and Vasquez are both freshman. Anderson will be making his debut with the Tigers at the invitational this weekend.
Updates will be posted to the LSU Men’s Tennis social media.
Schedule of Play
Friday – Oct 6th, 2023 @ 10 am
Doubles –
Southern Miss v. ULL / Tulane / LSU
South Alabama / LSU v. UNO
Singles –
First match – TBA (Immediately after doubles)
Southern Miss v. UNO
Second match – Not Before 12:15
South Alabama / LSU v. ULL / Tulane / LSU
Saturday – Oct 7th, 2023 @ 10 am
Doubles –
Southern Miss v. South Alabama / LSU
UNO v. ULL / Tulane / LSU
Singles –
First match – TBA (Immediately after doubles)
UNO v. South Alabama / LSU
Second match – Not before 12:15
Southern Miss v. ULL / Tulane / LSU
Sunday – Oct 8th, 2023 @ 10 am
Doubles –
Southern Miss v. UNO
ULL / Tulane / LSU v. South Alabama / LSU
Singles –
First match – TBA (Immediately after doubles)
UNO v. ULL / Tulane / LSU
Second match – Not before 12:15
Southern Miss v. South Alabama / LSU