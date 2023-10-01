LSU Gold
Men's Tennis

Tigers Conclude Day Two Of The ITA All-American Championships

Tulsa, Oklahoma – LSU Men’s Tennis wrapped up day two of the ITA All-American Championships earlier today. The Tigers secured four singles wins today.

Round of 64

George Stoupe had the first match of the day for the Tigers in the round of 64. He faced Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma St.) and fell 4-6, 4-6. Rudy Ceccon had a quick win in today’s match. Ceccon defeated Nam Pham (Illinois St.) 6-1, 6-2.

Consolation Round of 128

Stefan Latinovic started day two out strong against Bryan Kuntz (Nebraska-Omaha). Latinovic defeated Kuntz 6-4, 6-2. Julien Penzlin also secured a win for the Tigers. Penzlin defeated Emil Westling (Furman) 6-3, 6-3. Chen Dong defeated Garrett Skelly (UTSA) 2-6, 6-0, 6-1, in the last match of the round.

RESULTS

ITA All-American – Prequalifying Day 2
Oct. 1, 2023
Tulsa, Okla. (Michael D. Case Tennis Center)

Round of 64
Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma St.) def. George Stoupe (LSU), 6-4, 6-4
Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Nam Pham (Illinois St.), 6-1, 6-2

Consolation Round of 128
[17-32] Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Bryan Kuntz (Nebraska-Omaha), 6-4, 6-2
Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Emil Westling (Furman), 6-3, 6-3
[17-32] Chen Dong (LSU) def. Garrett Skelly (UTSA), 2-6, 6-0, 6-1

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

ITA All-American – Qualifying Day 1
Saturday, Oct. 2
All Times Central

Singles Round of 128
Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Gabriel Huber (Wisconsin), 10 a.m.

Doubles Round of 64
Stefan Latinovic/Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Micah Braswell/Jonah Braswell (Texas), 1 p.m.
Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Pierce Rollins/Timothy Carlsson Seger (Tulsa), 2:30 p.m.

 

