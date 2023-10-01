Graham Earns Two Singles Wins; Advances to Qualifying Stage of ITA All-American Championships

CARY, N.C. – Freshman Kinaa Graham advanced to the qualifying phase of the ITA All-American Championships after earning two singles wins on Sunday at Cary Tennis Park.

ITA All-American Championships – Kinaa Graham

Graham opened the day with a second round pre-qualifying match against Texas Tech’s Metka Komac. Komac took an early lead in the first set and went on to win by a score of 6-2. Graham bounced back from her slow start and tied it up by narrowly winning the second set, 6-4, to force a third. In the third set, Graham stayed on top of the match and only dropped two games as she went on to win 6-2 and book her spot in the third round.

The third and final round of pre-qualifying took place a few hours later and had Graham take on Holly Staff of Vanderbilt with a spot in the qualifying stages on the line. The two players played out an even first set, splitting 12 games at 6-6 and requiring a tiebreaker to decide it. In the tiebreaker, Graham edged her opponent by a score of 7-5 to take the lead in the match. The second set was another tight affair, with the players splitting the first ten games at 5-5. Graham claimed the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead and then clinched the straight set victory by winning the next game to make it 7-5 and book her spot in the qualifying round.

ITA All-American Championships – Consolation Singles

Aran Texidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers were both in singles action in the consolation draw. Garcia took on Guillermina Grant of Georgia in her match. The two battled in a close first set, but Garcia came out on top by a margin of 6-4. The second set saw Garcia carry the momentum of her first set victory, dropping only two matches to win by a score of 6-2.

Dekkers matched up againt Memphis’ Alice Amendola in her consolation draw. Dekkers jumped out to a quick start and only dropped one game as she won the first set, 6-1. The second set saw the Dutch player maintain control of the match, claiming a 6-3 win to finish her weekend in Cary on a high note.

Up Next

Graham will open the qualifying stages with a match against Abigail Desiatnikov of San Diego at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, Oct. 2.

ITA All-American – Prequalifying Day 2

Oct. 1, 2023

Cary, N.C. (Cary Tennis Park)

Prequalifying Round of 64

Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Metka Komac (TTU), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Prequalifying Round of 32

Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Holly Staff (VU) 7-6(5), 7-5

Consolation Round of 128

Aran Texidó Garcia (LSU) def. Guillermina Grant (UGA), 6-4, 6-2

Florentien Dekkers (LSU) def. Alice Amendola (UM) 6-1, 6-3

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

ITA All-American – Qualifying Day 1

Monday, Oct. 2

All Times Central

Singles Round of 64

Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Abigail Desiatnikov (USD), 11 a.m.