Tigers Conclude Day One Of The ITA All-American Championships

Tulsa, Oklahoma – The LSU men’s tennis team concluded day one of the ITA All-American Championships securing seven singles wins at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on Friday.

Starting out the day, George Stoupe defeated Sachin Palta (Columbia) in a tiebreak 2-6, 7-6(9), 7-6(8). Ben Koch fought hard in his first match of the tournament. He competed against Richey King (Wichita St.) and won 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. To continue the Tiger wins, Welsh Hotard defeated Michael Shedheard (Virginia Tech) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. Rudy Ceccon quickly secured his win of the day. He faced Henry Ruger (Columbia) 6-4, 7-5.

Chen Dong fought hard but fell to Arthur Craig Pantino from Loyola Marymount 7-6(5), 6-2. Stefan Latinovic competed against Luke Baylis (Michigan St.) and lost 6-4, 6-3. Julien Penzlin faced No. 11 Luis Carlos Alvarez Valded (Oklahoma) and fell 7-6(5), 7-5. Alessio Vasquez wrapped up the round with a win. He faced Jake Krug (Duke) and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The prequalifying round of 128 also began Friday and four tigers played a singles match. Stoupe started us out with another win. He defeated Marcelo Sepulveda from Wichita St. 6-2, 6-4. Ben Koch faced Hugo Maia from Virginia Tech. He lost this match 6-3, 6-1. Welsh Hotard also had his first loss of the day in this round. He fell to Dimitris Paliouras (Georgia Southern) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Ceccon continued his wins in this round defeated Alessio Basile (Oklahoma St.) 6-1, 6-3. Concluding round of 128, Alessio saw his first loss of the day to Luke Casper (Texas A&M). He lost 4-6, 4-6.

Up Next

Two Tigers, George Stoupe and Rudy Ceccon will continue in round of 64. Stoupe will start out day two for the Tigers at 9 a.m. Chen Dong, Stefan Latinovic, and Julien Penzlin will compete in the consolation round of 128.

Results

ITA All-American – Prequalifying Day 1

Sept. 30, 2023

Tulsa, Okla. (Michael D. Case Tennis Center)

Round of 256

George Stoupe (LSU) def. Sachin Palta (Columbia), 2-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (8)

Ben Koch (LSU) def. Richey King (Wichita St.), 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Michael Shedheard (Virginia Tech), 3-6, 7-5, 7-5

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. [17-32] Henry Ruger (Columbia), 6-4, 7-5

Arthur Craig Pantino (Loyola Marymount) def. [17-32] Chen Dong (LSU), 7-6 (5), 6-2

Luke Baylis (Michigan St.) def. [17-32] Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 6-4, 6-3

[11] Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes (Oklahoma) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU), 7-6 (5), 7-5

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Jake Krug (Duke), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Round of 128

George Stoupe (LSU) def. Marcelo Sepulveda (Wichita St.), 6-2, 6-4

Hugo Maia (Virginia Tech) def. Ben Koch (LSU), 6-3, 6-1

Dimitris Paliouras (Georgia Southern) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU), 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Alessio Basile (Oklahoma St.), 6-1, 6-3

Luke Casper (Texas A&M) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU), 6-4, 6-4

Schedule of Play

Prequalifying Day 2

Saturday, Oct. 1

All Times Central

Round of 64

George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Erik Schiessl (Oklahoma St.), 9 a.m.

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Nam Pham (Illinois St.), 9:45 a.m.

Consolation Round of 128

[17-32] Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Garrett Skelly (UTSA), 1:30 p.m.

[17-32] Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. Bryan Kuntz (Nebraska-Omaha), 8 a.m.

Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Emil Westling (Furman), 8 a.m.