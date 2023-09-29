LSU Gold
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Tennis

+0
Eight Tigers Travel To Tulsa For ITA All-American Championships

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Eight members of LSU Men’s Tennis will be traveling to Tulsa this weekend to compete in the ITA All-American Championships. It will be held at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa Saturday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 8. 

The Tigers competing are Rudy Ceccon, Chen Dong, Welsh Hotard, Ben Koch, Stefan Latinovic, Julien Penzlin, George Stoupe, and Alessio Vasquez. The tournament will start with a pre-qualifying singles draw beginning Sept. 30. 

Updates will be shared on LSU Men’s Tennis social media pages. 

Schedule

Pre-Qualifying
Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1
Singles Draw of 256

Qualifying
Monday, Oct. 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 3
Singles Draw of 128 and Doubles Draw of 64

Main Draw
Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 8
Singles Draw of 64 and Doubles Draw of 32

Boris Arias Cracks the Top 100 in the ATP Doubles Rankings

Men's Tennis Concludes Day One Of The Lake Charles Invitational

Tigers Conclude Lake Charles Invitational Day Three

