Eight Tigers Travel To Tulsa For ITA All-American Championships

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Eight members of LSU Men’s Tennis will be traveling to Tulsa this weekend to compete in the ITA All-American Championships. It will be held at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa Saturday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Tigers competing are Rudy Ceccon, Chen Dong, Welsh Hotard, Ben Koch, Stefan Latinovic, Julien Penzlin, George Stoupe, and Alessio Vasquez. The tournament will start with a pre-qualifying singles draw beginning Sept. 30.

Updates will be shared on LSU Men’s Tennis social media pages.

Schedule

Pre-Qualifying

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1

Singles Draw of 256

Qualifying

Monday, Oct. 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 3

Singles Draw of 128 and Doubles Draw of 64

Main Draw

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Sunday, Oct. 8

Singles Draw of 64 and Doubles Draw of 32