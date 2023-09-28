Volleyball Returns Home with SEC Matches Versus Missouri, Mississippi St.

BATON ROUGE, La. – SEC play at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center begins this weekend as LSU volleyball hosts Missouri and Mississippi St.

LSU (5-6, 0-1 SEC) will open the weekend against Missouri (9-4, 1-1 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 29, on SEC Network + with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory calling the action. The Tigers will conclude the weekend with a match versus Mississippi St. (8-4, 1-1 SEC) at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 1. Sunday will be LSU’s first televised match on SEC Network and will have Bryan Fenley and Kelly Burke on the call.

The first 500 fans to enter the PMAC Friday will receive a Prowl Rally Towel, and Sunday’s match is Mike’s Kids Club Day.

LSU comes off a four-set setback in its SEC opening match at No. 22 Kentucky on Sept. 22. The Tigers have a .250 hitting percentage this season behind 12.88 kills per set on 12.00 assists per set. The Tigers have registered 1.44 aces per set (59 total), 1.83 blocks and 12.78 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.20 kills per set (172 total) and leads all freshmen NCAA Division I volleyball players. Robinson also ranks No. 6 in the league with 4.67 points per set. Robinson has totaled three matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 24 blocks and five aces.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 4 in the SEC with a .407 hitting percentage behind 90 total kills and leads the team at the net with 29 total blocks. Middle blocker Angie Lee has become a key component of LSU’s block as she leads the team with 1.00 blocks per set and 25 total blocks over the last seven matches.

Right side Jade Demps has registered 2.46 kills per set (101 total) and contributes 19 blocks, eight aces and averages 2.29 digs per set (94 total). Outside hitter, Sanaa Dotson rounds out the Tigers’ top three hitters with 2.14 kills per set (75 total) and is one kill shy of recording her 1,000-career kill.

Setter Maddie Waak is ranked No. 8 in the SEC with 9.63 assists per set and has a team-high 13 aces this season. Waak also has 95 total digs, averaging 2.32 per ser. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael anchors the defense with 2.80 digs per set (98 total) and has 11 aces this season. Carmicheal currently sits at No. 26 among NCAA Division I volleyball players active career leaders with 1,570 total digs. Defensive specialist Bri Anderson has also worn the libero jersey this season and is coming off a career-high 16 digs at No. 22 Kentucky on Sept. 22.

The Tigers are 25-15 in SEC home opening matches dating back to 1983 and are on a four-match winning streak. LSU has won five of its last six conference openers and 14 of the previous 19 SEC openers.

Season tickets for the 2023 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here. Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

