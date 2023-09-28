LSU Gold
Volleyball

Volleyball Returns Home with SEC Matches Versus Missouri, Mississippi St.

BATON ROUGE, La. – SEC play at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center begins this weekend as LSU volleyball hosts Missouri and Mississippi St.

LSU (5-6, 0-1 SEC) will open the weekend against Missouri (9-4, 1-1 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 29, on SEC Network + with Garrett Walvoord and Fran Flory calling the action. The Tigers will conclude the weekend with a match versus Mississippi St. (8-4, 1-1 SEC) at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 1. Sunday will be LSU’s first televised match on SEC Network and will have Bryan Fenley and Kelly Burke on the call.

The first 500 fans to enter the PMAC Friday will receive a Prowl Rally Towel, and Sunday’s match is Mike’s Kids Club Day.

LSU comes off a four-set setback in its SEC opening match at No. 22 Kentucky on Sept. 22. The Tigers have a .250 hitting percentage this season behind 12.88 kills per set on 12.00 assists per set. The Tigers have registered 1.44 aces per set (59 total), 1.83 blocks and 12.78 digs per set. 

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 4.20 kills per set (172 total) and leads all freshmen NCAA Division I volleyball players. Robinson also ranks No. 6 in the league with 4.67 points per set. Robinson has totaled three matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 24 blocks and five aces. 

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 4 in the SEC with a .407 hitting percentage behind 90 total kills and leads the team at the net with 29 total blocks. Middle blocker Angie Lee has become a key component of LSU’s block as she leads the team with 1.00 blocks per set and 25 total blocks over the last seven matches.

Right side Jade Demps has registered 2.46 kills per set (101 total) and contributes 19 blocks, eight aces and averages 2.29 digs per set (94 total). Outside hitter, Sanaa Dotson rounds out the Tigers’ top three hitters with 2.14 kills per set (75 total) and is one kill shy of recording her 1,000-career kill. 

Setter Maddie Waak is ranked No. 8 in the SEC with 9.63 assists per set and has a team-high 13 aces this season. Waak also has 95 total digs, averaging 2.32 per ser. Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael anchors the defense with 2.80 digs per set (98 total) and has 11 aces this season. Carmicheal currently sits at No. 26 among NCAA Division I volleyball players active career leaders with 1,570 total digs. Defensive specialist Bri Anderson has also worn the libero jersey this season and is coming off a career-high 16 digs at No. 22 Kentucky on Sept. 22.

The Tigers are 25-15 in SEC home opening matches dating back to 1983 and are on a four-match winning streak. LSU has won five of its last six conference openers and 14 of the previous 19 SEC openers. 

Season tickets for the 2023 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here. Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.

Versus Missouri

Missouri opened its SEC schedule with a loss at No. 12 Tennessee before bouncing back with a 3-1 win versus South Carolina last weekend. Mizzou has registered a .208 hitting percentage, averaging 12.23 kills, 11.35 assists and 1.92 blocks per set. Missouri ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 1.83 aces and 14.02 digs per set this season. 

Right side Jordan Iliff leads Mizzou’s offense with 3.34 kills per set and ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 3.90 points per set. Iliff also has 27 blocks and 13 aces this season. Middle blocker Morgan Isenberg has the second-most total blocks in the SEC at 58 and averages 1.23 blocks per set, ranking No. 7 in the league. Isenberg also has 86 total kills this season. Setter Sierra Dudley ranks No. 9 in the conference with 9.43 assists per set, and libero Maya Sands leads the team with 22 aces and 4.56 digs per set (No. 3 in SEC).

LSU trails Missouri in the all-time series 6-13 but is on a two-match winning streak, including sweeping Mizzou in the last match played in the PMAC on Oct. 6, 2021.

Versus Mississippi St.

Mississippi St. split its SEC opening weekend with a loss at Texas A&M and a sweep over Alabama. The Bulldogs are a solid defensive unit that ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 2.45 blocks and 14.32 digs per set and has held opposing teams to a .174 hitting percentage that ranks No. 6 in the conference. Offensively, MSU is hitting .221 from the floor on 11.75 kills with 10.80 assists and 1.45 aces per set.

Outside hitter Karli Schmidt leads MSU with 3.45 kills per set (No. 10 in the SEC) and has 152 total kills this season. Outside hitter Sophie Agee has totaled 100 kills (2.44/set) and ranks No. 8 in the SEC with 0.44 aces per set and a team-high 22 aces. Other top SEC performers on the Bulldogs’ roster include middle blocker Rebecca Walk, who ranks No. 3 in the league with a .407 hitting percentage, and outside hitter/defensive specialist Lauren Myrick, who ranks No. 4 in the SEC with 4.45 digs per set.

Mississippi St. will host No. 12 Tennessee Friday night in Starkville, Miss. before challenging LSU Sunday. The Tigers hold a 65-12 all-time series record over the Bulldogs but have dropped three of the last four meetings. 

