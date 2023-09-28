Television Schedule Announced For 2023-24 LSU Men's Basketball

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced game times and networks for the LSU men’s basketball schedule on Thursday, including all league games and the addition of two over-the-air non-conference games.

Both the Dec. 9 game against Kansas State and the Dec. 21 contest with Lamar will be televised by the SEC Network.

LSU will have 13 of its SEC games broadcasts on the SEC Network with five other leagues games on the conference’s ESPN package on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The league announced earlier this week that LSU’s SEC/ACC challenge game will be on ESPN2 on Nov. 28 at Syracuse at 6 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the 2023-24 season are available online at LSUTix.net.

Here is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule including all start times and networks (non-conference home games not on over-the-air television will be streamed on SECN+):

OCTOBER

Monday, 30 – LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN (Exhibition), 7 p.m. (SECN+)

NOVEMBER

Monday, 6 – MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Friday, 10 – NICHOLLS STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

At Charleston Classic – Charleston, S.C.

Thursday, 16 – vs. Dayton, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, 17 – vs. St. John’s/North Texas, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Sunday, 19 – TBD

Friday, 24 – NORTH FLORIDA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Tuesday, 28 – At Syracuse (SEC/ACC Challenge), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

DECEMBER

Friday, 1 – SOUTHEASTERN, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Saturday, 9 – KANSAS STATE, 12:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wednesday, 13 – ALABAMA STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Saturday, 16 – vs. Texas (in Houston), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, 21 – LAMAR, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday, 29 – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

JANUARY

Saturday, 6 – at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tuesday, 9 – VANDERBILT, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, 13 – at Auburn, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wednesday, 17 – OLE MISS, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, 20 – TEXAS A&M, TBD (ESPN/2/U)

Wednesday, 24 – at Georgia, 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, 27 – at Alabama, 7 p.m. (ESPN/2)

FEBRUARY

Saturday, 3 – ARKANSAS, 11 a.m. (ESPN/2)

Wednesday, 7 – at Tennessee, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, 10 – ALABAMA, 11 a.m. (ESPN/2)

Tuesday, 13 – at FLORIDA, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, 17 – at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wednesday, 21 – KENTUCKY, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, 24 – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Tuesday, 27 – GEORGIA, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

MARCH

Saturday, 2 – at Vanderbilt, Noon (SEC Network)

Wednesday, 6 – at Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, 9 – MISSOURI, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wed.-Sun., 13-17 – SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee) (SEC Network, ESPN)