LSU Cross Country Heads Out of State for the FSU XC Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team heads out of state for the first time this season as they visit Tallahassee for the FSU XC Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park Friday morning.

Friday, September 29th | Apalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee, Fla.

Men’s 8K | 6:40 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 5K | 7:15 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results (W) | Live Results (M) | Meet Information

The Apalachee Regional Park of Tallahassee, Florida, will be the site of the FSU XC Invitational this Friday. The men will start things off at 6:40 a.m. with the 8k, while the women will follow them up at 7:15 a.m. with the 5k.

This week’s meet will mark the first out-of-state meet for the Tigers after staying in Louisiana for the UNO Opener and LSU Invitational the first month of the 2023 season.

At last year’s FSU Invitational, LSU’s women ran their way to a first-place finish and a point total of 37 among 30 other teams. The men finished fifth with 154 points among 30 teams.

The LSU women took first with three Tigers closing the morning in the top five. Leading the way for LSU was Michaela Rose in second with a time of 17:16.6, shortly followed by Lorena Rangel-Batres in third with a similar time of 17:16.6. Ella Chesnut close out the top five with a time of 17:25.7 after leading the race early on. Other top-20 finishers that are returning to the FSU XC Invitational are Adele Broussard, Sophie Martin, and Callie Hardy.

Will Dart is the top-returning finisher from last year’s meet on the men’s side. Dart took 24th with a time of 25:01.0 in 2022. Jack Wallace was the next highest returner, taking 38th last year with a time of 25:14.7.

Teams scheduled to compete at the FSU XC Invitational alongside LSU are: Central Florida, FIU, Florida, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), and South Florida.

