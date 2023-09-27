Men's Tennis Concludes Day One Of The Lake Charles Invitational

Lake Charles, Louisiana – Senior Ben Koch and freshman Charles Hobbs started out the season in Lake Charles competing in the Lake Charles Invitational this past weekend.

Doubles Results

Koch and Hobbs teamed up all weekend in doubles. They were in competition with Tomas Pinho and Miguel Alonso (UTSA). They duo won 6-4 allowing Hobbs to gain his first collegiate win.

Singles Results

Ben Koch started the invitational off strong winning 6-1, 6-3. He competed against Javier Montoya from South Alabama.

Hobbs fell to Theo Mottier (South Alabama) 4-6, 4-6.