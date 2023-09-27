LSU Falls to Mississippi St. in SEC Match Play, 3-2

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team came up short in the match play round against Mississippi State on Wednesday at the SEC Match Play event hosted by Jerry Pate in Birmingham. The Tigers fell by a 3-2 decision on their final day at the Birmingham Country Club.

Auburn won the event with a 3-2 win over Vanderbilt. Auburn fired a 41-under 811 in stroke play and the Commodores carded a 28-under 824 to secure the second spot in the final.

Two Tiger golfers were in the lead of their matches before the others conceded. Gaunt finished the day one up through 12 on Alejandro Pedryc before stopping play. LanceYates won five of his last seven holes to go two up on Josep Serra through 14 holes before play ended.

Alex Price lost his match to Ben Loveard 6 & 5, Jay Mendell fell to Garree Endicott 5 & 3, and Drew Doyle was unsuccessful against Hunter Logan, 3 & 2.

LSU will be back in action on October 9th at the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Golf Club. There will be live coverage on Golf Channel each day. The event will air 4 – 7 p.m. CT on Monday and 3 – 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Match Play

Hunter Logan (MSU) def. Drew Doyle (LSU), 3&2

Garrett Endicott (MSU) def. Jay Mendell (LSU), 5&3

Ben Loveard (MSU) def. Alex Price (LSU), 6&5

Connor Gaunt (LSU) def. Alejandro Pedryc, (MSU), 1 UP

Lance Yates (LSU) def. Josep Serra (MSU), 2 UP