$109.99
Softball

Season Ticket Renewals Available for 2024 Season

Join the Season Ticket Waitlist Season Ticket Renewal Login Mobile Tickets Info 2024 SEC Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – Softball fans can renew their season tickets for the 2024 season. 

Season ticket renewals are available by logging into your online account. The deadline to renew your tickets will be Oct. 31. To renew, click here to log in to your online account. 

To purchase softball season tickets for the first time or relocate your current season tickets, click here to join the waitlist.

Softball tickets will be all mobile using the LSU Athletics All in One Pass. For more information about mobile ticketing and our All in One Pass, click here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.

