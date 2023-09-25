Season Ticket Renewals Available for 2024 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Softball fans can renew their season tickets for the 2024 season.

Season ticket renewals are available by logging into your online account. The deadline to renew your tickets will be Oct. 31. To renew, click here to log in to your online account.

To purchase softball season tickets for the first time or relocate your current season tickets, click here to join the waitlist.

Softball tickets will be all mobile using the LSU Athletics All in One Pass. For more information about mobile ticketing and our All in One Pass, click here.

