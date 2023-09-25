LSU Football at Missouri Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU will experience another late-morning kickoff next Saturday when the Tigers travel to Columbia to face Missouri at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday.

LSU will be making its second trip to Columbia and the first since a 45-41 setback on October 10, 2020. It will be only the third meeting between the teams as conference foes with the other coming in 2016 in Tiger Stadium. LSU won that game, 42-7.

Two weeks ago, LSU beat Mississippi State, 41-14, in an 11 a.m. kickoff in Starkville.

The LSU-Missouri contest will broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 9 a.m. CT.

Oct. 7 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

11 a.m. CT – LSU at Missouri, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Western Michigan at Mississippi State, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS

3 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Florida, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Ole Miss, SEC Network

