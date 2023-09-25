LSU Gold
Gallery: Men's Golf at SEC Match Play Hosted By Jerry Pate (Day 1)

+0
| Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Lance Yates | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Chuck Winstead, Alex Price | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Jay Mendell | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Jay Mendell, Andrew Nelson | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Drew Doyle | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Connor Gaunt | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Lance Yates | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Alex Price | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Jay Mendell | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Connor Gaunt | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Drew Doyle | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Jay Mendell | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Drew Doyle | Photo by: Peter Nguyen
Connor Gaunt | Photo by: Peter Nguyen

