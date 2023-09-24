LSU Gold
Men's Tennis

Tigers Conclude Lake Charles Invitational Day Three

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Ben Koch and Charles Hobbs concluded the Lake Charles Invitational this past Sunday securing one more win on the third day. 

Doubles Results

Koch and Hobbs were teamed up against Joaquim Almeida and Javier Montoya from South Alabama and fell, 6-1.

Singles Results

Koch faced Samuel Kyjaci from University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He fought hard, winning 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Charles Hobbs competed against Mason Landreth from University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He fell 6-2, 6-0.

 

Up Next

Prequalifying for the ITA All-American Championship will begin Saturday, Sep. 30. Select Tigers will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play at Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

