LSU to Open Play at SEC Match Play

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team is set to tee off in the SEC Match Play event hosted by Jerry Pate on Monday morning at the Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama.

All 14 SEC schools will participate in 54 holes of stroke play, including 36 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday, before the match-play portion Wednesday. The top two finishers from stroke play square off in the final groupings of the day while the other 12 teams participate in an East vs. West match play format.

Monday’s 36 holes of continuous play will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and Tuesday will be an 8:00 a.m. start time on the 1st and 10th tee. Wednesday’s match play will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the higher seeds teeing off first.

In the Tiger’s last time out, they earned sixth place at the Valero Texas Collegiate at TPC San Antonio. After ending round one in 12th, LSU fired a tournament low round of 8-under 280 to boost their climb to a 6th place finish at 2-over 866.

LSU won its season opener this year at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff at 20-under 844. Graduate transfer Alex Price took home individual honors at 11-under 205.

The LSU line up will include Connor Gaunt, Drew Doyle, Jay Mendell, Alex Price, and Lance Yates.

Gaunt leads the team with a 70.50 stroke average this season after two top five finishes through two events this year. Doyle will make his second appearance of the season after finishing 1-under 215 last time out. Mendell will look to continue the great start of his collegiate career with his third start for the Tigers.

Graduate transfers Price and Yates round out the five. Price is second in season stroke average at 71.17 and Yates will make his first start with the team after competing as an individual in the last event.

In last year’s SEC Match Play the Tigers finished stroke play tied for 8th at 11-under 829. LSU went on to defeat Missouri in match play 3-2.

Live scoring for the event can be found at golfgenius.com.