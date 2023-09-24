LSU Takes Seventh In Mason Rudolph Golf; Lindblad Finishes T5

BATON ROUGE – LSU completed the Mason Rudolph Championship in seventh place finishing the 54-hole event at 9-under par 855.

Grad student Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden added another top 10 to her school record total of 35 in her career, finishing tied for fifth in the individual standings with a three-round total of 7-under 209.

Lindblad had rounds of 70-68 and a four-birdie 71 on Sunday and her three rounds under par runs her current streak of under par rounds to 11 dating back to the final five rounds of the 2022-23 season and all six this season in college play.

LSU posted a 2-over 290 in the final round to go with rounds of 286-279 for the three-day event, the second of the fall portion of the 2023-24 season.

The Tigers also counted an even par round of 72 from Latanna Stone, a 1-over 73 from Taylor Riley and a 2-over 74 from Aine Donegan.

Stone, also a grad student, had rounds of 71-69-72 to finish at 4-under 212 and a tie for 16th, in the 18-team, 96-player field.

Host Vanderbilt finished at 24-under par 840 to win by three strokes over Auburn. Caitlyn McNabb of Ole Miss won the individual title with a 12-under 204, two shots better than Casey Weidenfeld of Auburn Tillie Claggett at 10-under 206.

LSU finished with a tournament best 182 pars and posted 46 birdies over the three days. Riley was best for LSU on the par 3 holes at 2-under par, while Stone was the best for the team at 2-under on the par 4 holes. Lindblad, who had a team best 12 birdies and an eagle, played the par fives in 8-under par.

The Tigers are back in action on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah Country Club.

Mason Rudolph Championship

Vanderbilt Legends Club – Franklin, Tennessee

Final Ream Results (Par 288-864)

1 Vanderbilt 280-278-282 – 840 -24; 2 Auburn 274-282-287 – 843 -21; 3 South Carolina 281-285-282 – 848 -16; 4 Arizona State 277-289-285 – 851 -13; 5 Ole Miss 282-279-292 – 853 -11; 6 North Carolina 282-283-289 – 854 -10; 7 LSU 286-279-290 – 855 -9; 8 UCLA 295-290-273 – 6; 9 Arizona 283-290-294 – 867 +3; 10 Louisville 293-283-293 – 869 +5; 11 Kentucky 288-287-295 – 870 +6; 12 Alabama 295-286-290 – 871 +7; 13 Denver 289-298-290 – 877 +13; 14 Baylor 300-300-291 – 891 +27; 15 Chattanooga 295-297-300 – 892 +28; 16 Middle Tennessee 294-310-296 – 900 +36; 17 College of Charleston 298-307-305 – 910 +46; 18 Florida Atlantic 305-320-300 – 925 +61

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss 69-67-68 – 204 -12; T2 Casey Weidenfeld 71-68-67 – 206 -10; T2 Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt 70-66-70 – 206 -10; 4 Megan Schofill, Auburn 66-72-70 – 208 -8; T5 Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina 70-70-69 – 209 -7; T5 Paula Schulz-Hannsen, Arizona State 67-73-69 – 209 -7; T5 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU, 70-68-71 – 209 -7; T5 Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt, 69-70-70 – 209 -7

LSU Scores

T5 Ingrid Lindblad 70-68-71 – 209 -7

T16 Latanna Stone 71-69-72 – 212 -4

T47 Carla Tejedo 71-71-77 – 219 +3

T51 Taylor Riley 74-73-73 – 220 +4

T51 Aine Donegan 75-71-74 – 220 +4