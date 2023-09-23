Tigers Conclude Lake Charles Invitational Day Two

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team secured one singles win on Saturday at Lake Charles Racquet Club.

Doubles Results

Tiger duo, Ben Koch and Charles Hobbs, teamed up again to face Emir Sendogan and Petro Kuzmenok from Rice. Koch and Hobbs fought hard but fell, 6-3.

Singles Results

Koch went to three sets on day two against Tomas Pinho (UTSA). He won the first set, 6-4. He fell, 6-4, in the second set but came back strong winning, 11-9.

Hobbs faced Grant Landreth from University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He fell 6-1, 6-2.