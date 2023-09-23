LSU Moves To Fourth At Mason Rudolph; Lindblad Posts 68

BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad posted a 4-under par 68 as the Tigers counted four under par rounds to move into contention entering Sunday’s final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

LSU finished the round at 9-under par 279 to stand at 11-under par 565 (286-279). LSU was the big mover as they up four spots to a tie for fourth after 36 holes with North Carolina. Auburn is the leader of the tournament at 20-under par 556, two shots ahead of Vanderbilt with Ole Miss in third at 15-under par.

Lindblad had three birdies and an eagle on the par 5 7th hole to post her total, giving her a total of 6-under par 138 after two rounds (70-68). She is four shots out of the lead of 10-under held by Andrea Lignell at 134 (66-68). Four golfers are tied at 8-under 136 for second. Lindblad and two other golfers are tied for sixth.

Latanna Stone posted a 3-under par 69 that included four birdies to go to -3 139 for the first two rounds. She is in a tie for 12th place entering Sunday.

LSU’s other counting scores on the day were 1-under 71s by Aine Donegan and Carla Tejedo. Tejedo is at 2-under par after 36 holes.

The final round is set for Sunday with live scoring on Golfstat.com.

MASON RUDOLPH CHAMPIONSHIPS

Vanderbilt Legends Club – Franklin, Tennessee

Second Round Team Results (288-576)

1 Auburn 274-282 – 556 -20; 2. Vanderbilt 280-278 – 558 -18; 3 Ole Miss 282-279 – 561 -15; T4 LSU 286-279 – 565 -11; T4 North Carolina 282-283 – 565 -11; T6 Arizona State 277-289 – 566 +9; T6 South Carolina 281-285 – 566 +9; 8 Arizona 283-290 – 573-3; 9 Kentucky 288-287 – 575 -1; 10 Louisville 293-283 – 576 E; 11 Alabama 295-286 – 581 +5; 12 Ole Miss 295-290 – 585 +9; 13 Denver 289-298 – 587 +11; 14. Chattanooga 295-297 – 592 +16; 15 Baylor 300-300 – 600 +24; 16 Middle Tennessee 294-310 – 604 +28; 17 College of Charleston 298-307 – 605 +29; 18. Florida Atlantic 305-320 – 625 +49

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss, 66-68 – 134 -10; T2. Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt, 70-66 – 136 -8; T2 Laney Frye, Kentucky, 69-67 – 136 -8; T2 Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss, 69-67 – 136 -8; T2 P. Wongthanavimok, Arizona, 68-68 – 136 -8; T2. Ami Gianchandani, Auburn, 64-72 – 136 — -8.

LSU Scores

T7. Ingrid Lindblad 70-68 – 138 -6

T11. Latanna Stone 71-69 – 140 -4

T21. Carla Tejedo 71-71 – 142 -2

T49. Aine Donegan 75-71 – 146 +2

T55. Taylor Riley 74-73 – 147 +3