Athletics

2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Class of 2023

2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Dr. Sam Nader
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Jim Hawthorne
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Danyel Mitchell
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Nyla Shepherd Moore
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Megan Falcon
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Al Coffee
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Karen Bahnsen
Seven LSU Greats Honored Friday Night in Hall of Fame Ceremony

The honorees were legendary women’s golf coach Karen Bahnsen; track and field All-American Al Coffee; women’s tennis All-American Megan Falcon; NCAA discus and shot put champion Danyel Mitchell; volleyball All-American Nyla Shepherd Moore; the "Voice of the Tigers" Jim Hawthorne; and Dr. Sam Nader, assistant athletics director for football operations.
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Dr. Sam Nader

Sam Nader saw the university and the football program progress tremendously during his 46-year tenure that featured three national championships, seven Southeastern Conference titles and 32 bowl games.
2023 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class: Jim Hawthorne

There’s something about the true power of a voice. For generations of LSU fans, there is no more iconic, more golden voice than Jim Hawthorne's. On Friday night, Hawthorne will be awarded the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Distinguished Honor.