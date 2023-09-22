Three Tigers Break Par In Opening Round Of Mason Rudolph Championship

BATON ROUGE – Three LSU golfers fired under par rounds in the opening day of the women’s Mason Rudolph Championships at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

Ingrid Lindblad fired a five-birdie round of 2-under 70 to stand in a tie for 15th place after the first 18 holes of the 54-hole event on the par 72, 6,500-yard layout.

Both Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo each posted 1-under 71s in the round to stand at T22. Stone had two birdies and Tejedo four on the day.

For the day, the Tiger team posted a score of 2-under 286 to stand in eighth place entering Saturday’s second round. Auburn is the first-round leader at 14-under par 274, three shots better than Arizona State at 11-under 277. Host Vanderbilt is third at 8-under par 280.

Auburn’s Ami Gianchandani is the individual leader at 8-under par 64, two shots in front of Megan Schofill of Auburn and Andrea Lignell of Ole Miss at 6-under 66.

LSU’s other first round counting score was a 2-over 74 from Taylor Riley.

LSU had 19 birdies in the opening round to go with 59 pars.

Live scoring for Saturday’s second round can be found at Golfstat.com.

Mason Rudolph Championships

Vanderbilt Legends Club – Franklin, Tennessee

First-Round Team Results (Pat 288)

1 Auburn 276 -12; 2 Arizona State 277 -11; 3 Vanderbilt 280 -8; 4 South Carolina 281 -7; T5 North Carolina 282 -6; T5 Ole Miss 282 -6; 7 Arizona 283 -5; 8 LSU 286 -2; 9 Kentucky 288 E; 10 Denver 289 +1; 11 Louisville 293 +5; 12 Middle Tennessee 294 +6; T13 Alabama 295 +7; T13 UCLA 295 +7; T13 Chattanooga 295 +7; 16 College of Charleston 298 +10; 17 Baylor 300 +12; 18 Florida Atlantic 305 +17

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

1 Ami Gianchandani, Auburn – 64 -8

T2 Megan Schofill, Auburn – 66 -6

T2 Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss – 66 -6

T4 Ashleen Kaur, Baylor – 67 -5

T4 Paula Schultz-Hannsen, Arizona State – 67 -5

LSU Scores

T15 Ingrid Lindblad 70 -2

T23 Latanna Stone 71 -1

T23 Carla Tejedo 71 -1

T54 Taylor Riley 74 +2

T59 Aine Donegan 75 +3