Men's Tennis

Men's Tennis Opens Fall Schedule at Lake Charles Invitational

Lake Charles, Louisiana – The LSU men’s tennis team will open its fall schedule at the Lake Charles Invitational from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Lake Charles Racquet Club.

Live stats are not available for this tournament. Results will be shared to LSU men’s tennis social media page as well as posted daily on lsusports.net once results are finalized. 

Two players are set to compete this weekend – Charles Hobbs and Ben Koch. Hobbs will be making his collegiate debut as a Tiger. Koch will begin his senior season in Lake Charles. 

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis

