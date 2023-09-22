BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2024 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time on Thursday, October 5, as the reigning National Champions begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the Fall, beginning at 5 p.m. CT on October 5. The Tigers will also scrimmage during the first weekend of Fall practice at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, October 6, and at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 8.

Dates and times for subsequent scrimmages will be announced in October and November as the Fall practice period progresses.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this Fall in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.