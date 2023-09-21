Nationally-Ranked LSU Women's Golf Team Heads To Mason Rudolph Championship

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, coming off a strong second place in the season opener at Charleston, South Carolina, opens play Friday in event No. 2 of the fall, the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee.

The tournament, which runs through Sunday, is played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club where LSU finished third in the 2012 NCAA Championships.

The Tigers posted a 31-under par score of 821 in the Cougar Classic in Charleston on Sept. 11-12, the second lowest 54-hole score in school history. Graduate student Ingrid Lindblad scored her 12th collegiate victory, tying for the individual title with a 16-under par 197 total.

LSU and host Vanderbilt is part of an 18-team field on the par 72, 6,491 layout. They will be joined by: Alabama, Arizona, #14 Arizona State, #9 Auburn, #12 Baylor, UCLA, Charleston, Chattanooga, Denver, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Louisville, Middle Tennessee, #16 Ole Miss, North Carolina, and #7 South Carolina. (WGCA rankings as of Sept. 1). LSU was No. 4 in that poll, although ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in other preseason polls, while Vanderbilt was ranked No. 17.

LSU will go with the same five that saw action in the Cougar Classic with grad students Latanna Stone and Lindblad in the first two positions, followed by junior Aine Donegan, senior Carla Tejedo and sophomore Taylor Riley.

Donegan finished ninth in the Cougar Classic at 8-under par 205, while Stone was T15 at 5-under par 208.

LSU will be in the opening team wave on Friday in the large field off the first tee at 8:39 a.m. CT along with North Carolina and Denver. Live scoring of the event can be found at Golfstat.com. Updates during the round @LSUwomensgolf on “X”.