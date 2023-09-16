Women’s Tennis Completes Day Two of River Oaks Invitational

HOUSTON, Texas – LSU women’s tennis’ Kinaa Graham picked up a doubles and singles wins on day two of the River Oaks Invitational on Saturday at the River Oaks Country Club.

River Oaks Invitational – Day Two

Two rounds of doubles followed a round of singles was the schedule for Saturday. Florentine Dekkers and Graham teamed together both doubles rounds, opening their day against Texas’ Vivian Ovrootsky and Malaika Rapolu. The two duos played a tight contest, but the Longhorns narrowly emerged victorious by a score of 7-5.

In the second round of doubles, Dekkers and Graham faced Federica Trevisan and Divna Ratkovic of Rice. The LSU pair bounced back from their earlier defeat, only dropping one game as they won 6-1.

In singles, Graham took on doubles-foe Ovrootsky. Ovrootsky narrowly took the first set, 6-4, before Graham responded with a 6-2 win in the second set to force a third. In the third set, Graham finished strong to secure a 6-4 win and clinch her second singles win of the weekend.

The final singles match of the day saw Dekkers face Rapolu. The first set went to Rapolu by a margin of 6-3. The second set saw Dekkers bounce back with a 6-4 win to tie it up and force a third. Rapolu bounced back from her second set defeat by claiming the final one by a score of 6-3 to clinch victory on her court.

Up Next

The final day of the River Oaks Invitational will start at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday with one round of singles to finish the weekend.

Doubles

Vivian Ovrootsky/Malaika Rapolu (UT) def. Florentine Dekkers/Kinaa Graham (LSU) 7-5 Florentine Dekkers/Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Federica Trevisan/Divna Ratkovic (Rice) 6-1

Singles