Volleyball Opens SMU Invitational with Sweep Over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

DALLAS – The LSU volleyball secured its first sweep of the season, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 Friday evening at the Moody Coliseum to open the SMU Invitational.

LSU (4-4) registered a season-high .321 hitting percentage, with four players hitting over .300 from the floor with at least eight attacks. The Tigers also held A&M-Corpus Christi (5-5) to a .036 hitting percentage, which marks a new opponent season-low and is the second time over a three-match span that the Tigers held their opponent under a .100 attacking percentage.

Right side Jade Demps and outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with eight kills each. Demps matched a season-high .400 hitting percentage on 20 errorless swings and finished with a team-high seven digs with one ace and one block. Robinson recorded a .353 hitting percentage and had two blocks, including one solo block. Middle blocker Angie Lee finished with a season-high seven kills on a .385 hitting percentage, and counterpart Anita Anwusi finished with five kills on eight swings for a .375 hitting percentage. Setter Maddie Waak handed out 26 assists and matched Demps’ seven digs while leading the team with two aces and adding two kills.

Set 1

The Tigers jumped in front 12-8 to force an Islander timeout. LSU kept the run going by assembling an overall 5-0 run to build its 15-8 lead. LSU boosted its lead to 20-11 and scored five of the following seven points to close the set, 25-13.

Set 2

LSU separated itself early with an 11-0 run that blew through A&M-Corpus Christi’s timeout and mounted a 14-2 advantage. The Islanders got back on the board, but the Tigers continued to press them as their lead ballooned to 20-6. TAMUCC fought for the set’s final nine points, but LSU won the set 25-10.

Set 3

Overall, the third set featured 12 ties and four lead changes. LSU took its first timeout of the match, trailing TAMUCC 11-10. The Tigers scored the first two points out of the break to take a 12-11 lead that they would not relinquish for the duration of the set. LSU created breathing room at 19-16 behind a 3-0 run, and the Tigers held off the Islanders with a 25-21 victory.

Up Next

LSU will move forward in the SMU Invitational with a match against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. CT Saturday.

