Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Schedule at River Oaks Invitational

Houston, Texas – The LSU women’s tennis team will open its fall campaign in the state of Texas when they compete in the River Oaks Invitational from Friday, Sep. 15 to Sunday, Sep. 17 at the River Oaks Country Club.

Live stats are not available for this tournament. Results will be shared to LSU women’s tennis social media page as well as posted daily on lsusports.net once results are finalized.

River Oaks Invitational

The River Oaks Invitational will take place at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The River Oaks Country Club is one of the prestigious tennis hosts in the state of Texas, most notably serving as the host for the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships every year. LSU is joined by Rice, Texas and Texas A&M as participants in the tournament.

Friday will consist of one round of singles and doubles to open the tournament. Saturday will have two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles. The final day on Sunday will consist of one round of singles.

Tiger Tidbits

The River Oaks Invitational is the first ITA-sanctioned tournament of the fall campaign for the LSU women’s tennis team and the first chance for the athletes to compete against other schools since arriving on campus in August.

Three players are set to compete in their first tournaments as Tigers. Junior Florentine Dekkers transferred to LSU after two seasons of competition at Kansas State, where she played at the top singles and doubles courts.

Two freshmen are slated to make their collegiate debuts this weekend. Kinaa Graham, a native of Austin, Texas, will make her collegiate debut in her home state. Graham was a blue-chip recruit in the class of 2023, rising as high as No. 3 in tennisrecruiting.net’s class ranking, and was the top recruit out of the state of Texas. Fellow freshman and Texas native Carina Holguin is also slated for her collegiate debut. Holguin, a native of San Antonio, Texas, was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 according to tennisrecruiting.net.

