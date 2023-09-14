New Orleans Announced As 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championship Host

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced the return of the 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championship to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, March 23.

The announcement from the conference came on Thursday afternoon. The Smoothie King Center was the site of the 2019 SEC Gymnastics Championships, where an event-record crowd of 10,505 attended the two-session competition.

“New Orleans has proven to be an exciting location for the SEC Gymnastics Championship in the past, and we are pleased the event will return to the Smoothie King Center in 2024,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “The City of New Orleans is widely known for hosting the premier championship events in all sports and will once again provide a memorable venue for our student-athletes, their families and fans. We look forward to another successful SEC Gymnastics Championship in New Orleans.”

The Smoothie King Center is a state-of-the-art venue adjacent to Caesars Superdome and situated on the 55-acre campus of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. It is home to the New Orleans Pelicans and has previously hosted regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and two Women’s Final Fours.

For the full SEC release, visit secsports.com. Ticket information to come.