LSU Cross Country Hosting LSU Invitational on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team returns home for their second meet of the season as they host the LSU Invitational at University Club Friday morning.

Friday, September 15th | University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

Men’s 6K | 8:15 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 5K | 9:00 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results (W) | Live Results (M) | Meet Information

The University Club of Baton Rouge will be the site of the LSU XC Invitational this Friday. The men will start things off at 8:15 a.m. with the 6k, while the women will follow them up at 9:00 a.m. with the 5k.

This week’s meet will mark the last of two meets to start the season that will be in Louisiana.

At last year’s LSU Invitational, LSU’s women and men both took first. The Tigers had six top-10 finishers on the men’s side, with the group being led by first-place finisher Jackson Martingayle and his time of 18:09.00. Following Martingayle in second was Will Dart with a time of 18:31.40.

The LSU women took first with seven of the top-10 finishers. Leading the way for the Tigers was Lorena Rangel-Batres and her time of 17:17.70. In third place was returning sophomore Michaela Rose with a time of 17:27.10 in her first collegiate cross-country meet. Other returners from last season that finished in the top-10 were Ella Chesnut, Gwyneth Hughes, and Callie Hardy.

Parking for spectators is available at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, located on 777 L’Auberge Avenue in Baton Rouge. Multiple shuttles will be running back and forth from the public parking to the course.

Teams scheduled to compete at the LSU Invitational are Alcorn State, Dillard, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, SE Louisiana, Southern, and Xavier-Louisiana.

