Baker and Besselman To Represent LSU at SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Will Baker and Izzy Besselman from the men’s and women’s basketball programs will represent LSU on Friday and Saturday at the Southeastern Conference’s annual Leadership Council Meeting in the conference offices of Birmingham.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each February.

The goal of the Council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA. The agenda for the two-day meeting this weekend includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal, a presentation from guest speaker Michael Haddix and engagement with conference office staff.

Baker is entering his first season at LSU, transferring here from Nevada. He was an All-Mountain West Third Team mention after averaging 13.6 points and shooting 56-percent from the field last season. He was a three-time Mountain West Academic Team member. Prior to his time at Nevada, Baker played his freshman year at Texas where he was named to the Big 12 Academic Rookie team.

Besselman is going into her sophomore season as a walk-on for the women’s basketball team. She saw action in 19 games for the Tigers last season en route to LSU claiming the first national championship in program history.