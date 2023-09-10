LSU Shoots Best Round of Field in Round Two at Valero Texas Collegiate

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team shot a field best 8-under 280 in round two at the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio on Sunday.

TPC San Antonio is home to the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open that is held annually each Spring. The Oaks Course is a par-72 and plays 7,435 yards that was designed by golf legend, Greg Norman.

The Tigers jumped four spots on Sunday after ending round one in 12th place. The 8th place Tigers are currently 5-over 581 ahead of the final round on Monday.

Connor Gaunt fired a 4-under 68 in round two to end the day tied for 4th as an individual. The graduate student totaled five birdies and just one bogey to lead the Tigers.

Drew Doyle and Jay Mendell both fired a 2-under 70 to contribute. Doyle is tied for 18th and the Freshman, Mendell, is tied 35th. Alex Price was the final team contributor with a round of even par on day two.

Cohen Trolio shot 4-over 76 and as an individual Lance Yates shot a 2-over 74 on Sunday.

The Tigers are just two strokes back from the top five and nine back from the leader, TCU, who is 4-under 572. The next best team round was Baylor who jumped four spots with a 4-under 284 on Sunday.

The Tigers will tee off for the final round on Monday morning. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.

LSU Tee Times:

Yates (ind.) – 9:00 a.m.

Trolio – 9:10 a.m.

Mendell – 9:20 a.m.

Price – 9:30 a.m.

Doyle – 9:40 a.m.

Gaunt – 9:50 a.m.