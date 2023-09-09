Tigers Struggle in Opening Round of Valero Texas Collegiate

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s golf team began play on Saturday morning at the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio on the Oaks course at TPC San Antonio.

As a team LSU finished 13-over 301 and sits in 12th place after the opening round on the difficult track.

TPC San Antonio is home to the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open that is held annually each Spring. The Oaks Course is a par-72 and plays 7,435 yards that was designed by golf legend, Greg Norman.

Connor Gaunt leads the Tigers at 1-over 73 and is tied for 24th. Gaunt carded three birdies in his final five holes to end the day.

Alex Price fired a 3-over 75 in round one. Price is coming off a season opening win last week at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff. Price carded two birdies in his last three holes and completed a bogey free back nine.

Senior Drew Doyle ended round one at 3-over 75 in his first competition of the season and freshman Jay Mendell was the last Tiger to contribute with a 6-over 78.

Cohen Trolio rounded out the LSU five with a 7-over 79 in the opening round. Competing as an individual, Lance Yates was 5-over 77 in his LSU debut.

Round two will begin on Sunday and live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com.