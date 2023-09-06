Statewide Burn Ban in Place for This Weekend

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, “Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.”

LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to tailgate safety and, if necessary, seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website here.