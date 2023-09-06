LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Athletics

Statewide Burn Ban in Place for This Weekend

Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place

LSU Athletics Grocery and Restaurant Partners Burn Ban Release +0
Statewide Burn Ban in Place for This Weekend

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, “Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.”

LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to tailgate safety and, if necessary, seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website here.

Related Stories

New LSU Sports Mobile App Enhances Fan Experience Ahead of 2023-2024 Season

New LSU Sports Mobile App Enhances Fan Experience Ahead of 2023-2024 Season

Cutting-Edge NILSU App Now Available to Connect Student-Athletes and Businesses for NIL Opportunities

Cutting-Edge NILSU App Now Available to Connect Student-Athletes and Businesses for NIL Opportunities

Historic Stadium Caucus Includes Tiger Stadium Among Iconic Venues to Preserve

Historic Stadium Caucus Includes Tiger Stadium Among Iconic Venues to Preserve

Bipartisan caucus aims to protect and enhance America's Most Treasured Stadiums