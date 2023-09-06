LSU Women's Golf Team Earns No. 1 Preseason Nod From Golfweek

BATON ROUGE – For the third time in the last 26 years, the LSU women’s golf team has been ranked No. 1 in a major women’s college golf poll as the Golfweek media site has the Tigers atop their poll as the 2023-24 women’s golf season gets underway.

The Tigers are No. 1 in their Top 30 poll, announced just days before the season begins for LSU at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

LSU returns its entire lineup from a year ago led by two graduate students, taking advantage of the fifth-year opportunity after the pandemic, who are ranked in the top 25 in the world amateur rankings – Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone.

Lindblad has been the world No. 1 in the rankings for the last 14 weeks as of Wednesday, while Stone, a finalist in the United States Women’s Amateur last month, is ranked 24th.

Also back are Carla Tejedo, entering her senior season after a summer in which she helped Spain to the Gold Medal in the European Ladies Team Championship and junior Aine Donegan, who was one of just four amateurs to make the cut in the United States Women’s Open in July.

Rounding out the LSU roster is sophomore Taylor Riley, who had a great summer winning the San Diego City amateur and advancing to the round of 16 in the U.S. Women’s Am; sophomore Edit Hertzman, who was a part of the lineup in several events a year ago; junior Elsa Svensson and freshman Jordan Fischer.

The Tigers have been ranked twice before at No. 1 during the season, back in November 2020 in the Golfweek Performance Rankings and in October 1997 in the Golfweek Top 10 Poll.

LSU will take part in four tournaments in September and October before resuming the campaign in February that will ultimately lead to the SEC Championships at a new location in Belleair, Florida (Pelican Golf Club) in April and with the ultimate goal the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, to be played for the first time in May in Carlsbad, California.