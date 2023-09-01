Tiger Women's Golf Team Ranked No. 3 Preseason By Golf Channel; No. 4 WGCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The first major preseason rankings of the 2023-24 women’s golf season are out and the LSU women’s golf team is ranked No. 3 by The Golf Channel as announced on Friday.

The Tigers are also No. 4 in the preseason in the WGCA/Mizuno Coaches Poll, also announced on Friday.

Present Pac 12 teams Stanford and USC are the 1-2 selections in the Golf Channel women’s poll, while Stanford and Wake Forest are 1-2 in the Coaches Poll. Texas A&M is three in the coach’s poll.

LSU received three of the 21 first-place votes in the WGCA poll.

In the individual preseason rankings by Golf Channel, LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad is at the top of the first-team rankings, while Latanna Stone is on the second team.

Writer Brently Romine of the Golf Channel posted this about the Tigers in his ranking of No. 3:

“Tigers head coach Garrett Runion received amazing news – twice – as Lindblad and Stone have decided to stay for the entirety of their COVID years. Lindblad is the program’s greatest player of all-time with 11 wins among 33 top-10s, and should she stay at No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking by season’s end, she’ll get a ticket to Q-Series in 2024. ‘She wants to win a national championship, as a team and individually,’ Runion said of Lindblad, a semifinalist at the Women’s British Amateur and solo third at the European Ladies this summer.

“Stone also had had an excellent break, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and she’s poised to build off a two-win senior campaign. (Carla) Tejedo was a bit inconsistent last season … she was top 10 at the European Ladies, however, and could easily break through as an All-American this season.

“(Aine) Donegan had a breakout summer, winning 2.5 points at the Vagliano Trophy, including a win over Lindblad in singles, and leading the U.S. Women’s Open after 18 holes before ending up T-45. If her putter gets better, Donegan could also be an All-American. The fifth spot will be up for grabs with Fischer, the first amateur to win the Florida Women’s Open, a candidate along with Hertzman, who showed flashes last year, and Riley, who made the Round of 16 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur this summer.

“LSU has consistently been one of the top teams the past few seasons, and though they’ve yet to make match play at the NCAA Championship, they were one of just five teams to make the top-15 cut all three years at Grayhawk while also being the only team to win at least one match at SECs the past three years (they have one conference title to show for it). ‘I don’t want a good team; I want a good program,’ Runion said. ‘And to have a good program, you need to be consistent and be around it. … Coming up short a little bit, but the consistency I’m very proud of.’”

Golf Channel Pre-Season Selections

Top 30 teams

1. Stanford

2. USC

3. LSU

4. Texas A&M

5. Wake Forest

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Arizona State

9. Auburn

10. Florida State

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Ole Miss

14. Duke

15. Baylor

16. Arizona

17. Florida

18. UCLA

19. Vanderbilt

20. Virginia

21. UCF

22. Pepperdine

23. Georgia

24. San Jose State

25. Clemson

26. Texas Tech

27. Arkansas

28. Iowa State

29. Michigan State

30. Alabama

Next five: 31. Kentucky, 32. Oklahoma State, 33. Northwestern, 34. Ohio State, 35. Cal

• • •

GOLF CHANNEL’S PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

1. Ingrid Lindblad, Gr., LSU

2. Rachel Kuehn, Gr., Wake Forest

3. Julia Lopez Ramirez, Jr., Mississippi State

4. Amari Avery, Jr., USC

5. Rachel Heck, Sr., Stanford

6. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Fr., Texas A&M

7. Hannah Darling, Jr., South Carolina

8. Charlotte Heath, Gr., Florida State

9. Lottie Woad, Soph., Florida State

10. Megan Schofill, Gr., Auburn

SECOND TEAM

11. Amanda Sambach, Jr., Virginia

12. Latanna Stone, Gr., LSU

13. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Jr., Wake Forest

14. Andrea Lignell, Sr., Ole Miss

15. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

16. Caitlyn Macnab, Gr., Ole Miss

17. Jennie Park, Gr., Texas A&M

18. Kajsa Arwefjall, Gr., San Jose State

19. Catherine Park, Soph., USC

20. Kiara Romero, Fr., Oregon

THIRD TEAM

21. Paula Martin Sampedro, Fr., Stanford

22. Zoe Campos, Jr., UCLA

23. Jeneath Wong, Soph., Pepperdine

24. Caley McGinty, Sr., Ohio State

25. Bailey Shoemaker, Fr., USC

26. Jensen Castle, Gr., Kentucky

27. Sadie Englemann, Sr., Stanford

28. Ting-Hsuan Huang, Fr., Oregon

29. Mirabel Ting, Soph., Florida State

30. Maria Jose Marin, Fr., Arkansas

Next five: 31. Phoebe Brinker, Sr., Duke; 32. Shannon Tan, Soph., Texas Tech; 33. Laney Frye, Sr., Kentucky; 34. Ashley Menne, Sr., Arizona State; 35. Bentley Cotton, Sr., Texas

—

WGCA/Mizuno Coaches Poll

Rank/ University (First Place Votes)/Points

1/ Stanford (11)/500

2/ Wake Forest (6)/483

3/Texas A&M/450

4/LSU (3)/428

5/Southern California (1)/392

6/Mississippi State/385

7/South Carolina/375

8/Texas/355

9/Auburn University/314

10/Florida State University/312

11/Oregon/292

12/Baylor University/263

13/San Jose State/257

14/Arizona State/250

15/Pepperdine University/236

16/Mississippi/195

17/Vanderbilt/169

18/Northwestern/166

19/Oklahoma State/124

20/Southern Methodist/118

T21/Iowa State/98

21/Georgia/98

23/Virginia/92

24/Florida/89

25/Clemson/72

Others Receiving Votes: Duke University (69); University of Central Florida (66); The Ohio State University (55); University of Arizona (40); University of California, Los Angeles (35); University of California, Berkeley (12); University of Kentucky (8); Texas Tech University (7); University of Alabama (7); University of Arkansas (5); Michigan State University (3); University of New Mexico (3); Kent State University (1); University of North Carolina (1)