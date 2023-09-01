LSU Women Finish Runners-up at UNO XC Opener, Tiger Men Earn Third-Place Finish

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team recorded a second-place finish in the team standings while the Tiger men placed third Friday night at the UNO Opener in Lake Oaks Park.

LSU took second in the women’s 4k, as the Tigers had three runners finish in the Top 10. Ella Chesnut led the way in the first meet of the season with a second-place finish and a personal-best time of 13:44.66. Close behind rounding out the top-10 finishers for LSU were Montana Monk with her first sub-14-minute 4k (5th, 13:58.81) and Callie Hardy (6th, 14:08.15).

“I thought the women ran a really great team race,” said cross country coach Houston Franks. “Ella [Chesnut] did a great job of keeping the pace and grouping together. I think Ella was really patient and conservative trying to keep everyone together. Montana [Monk] was really aggressive and did really well. Callie [Hardy] scored some big points near the end that really helped us.”

Finishing outside the top-10 on the women’s side for scorers were Carly Nicholson in 11th with a time of 14:23.47 and Katie Johnson in 13th with 14:31.48.

“Carly [Nicholson] ran good, as well as Katie Johnson in her first collegiate cross-country race. She’s coming in as a freshman middle-distance runner and I thought she did a great job.”

On the men’s side, LSU took third as a team in the 5k where freshman Hugh Carlson paced the Tigers individually in 11th with a time of 15:24.13. Right behind him was fellow freshman Rob Buisson in 12th with a time of 15:25.23.

“I thought Hugh Carlson ran really well coming in as our number three guy. Rob [Buisson] was aggressive and put himself in a good position with Hugh.”

Rounding out the men’s team in spots three through five of the lineup were Jack Wallace (13th, 15:33.21), Tyler Stevens (16th, 15:40.87), and Alex Holbrook (20th, 15:54.27).

“We just are really young on the men’s side and we know that for the first few weeks we are going to have some growing pains… I thought we did some really good things and also some things we need to clean up a little bit. It was a good place to start while both the men and women have been dealing with some sickness throughout the week, leading to some of our runners not being able to compete.”

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 15, when the Tigers play host of the LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The men are set to start at 8:15 a.m. CT, while the women are set for 9:00 a.m.

Results – UNO XC Opener

Women’s Team Scores

1. Tulane – 31

2. LSU – 35

3. New Orleans – 56

4. Nicholls State – 118

5. SE Louisiana – 144

6. Dillard – 194

7. Xavier-Louisiana – 199

LSU Women Individual Times (4K)

2. Ella Chesnut – 13:44.66

5. Montana Monk – 13:58.81

6. Callie Hardy – 14:08.15

11. Carly Nicholson – 14:23.47

13. Katie Johnson – 14:31.48

15. Gwyneth Hughes – 14:34.77

26. Hailey Day – 15:02.62

33. Svenya Stoyanoff – 15:32.07

34. Annie Fink – 15:37.28

37. Adele Broussard – 15:46.08

Men’s Team Scores

1. Tulane – 20

2. New Orleans – 47

3. LSU – 67

4. Nicholls State – 136

5. Loyola-New Orleans – 156

6. Xavier-Louisiana – 175

7. SE Louisiana – 179

8. Southern – 191

LSU Men Individual Times (5K)

11. Hugh Carlson – 15:24.13

12. Rob Buisson – 15:25.23

13. Jack Wallace – 15:33.21

16. Tyler Stevens – 15:40.87

20. Alex Holbrook – 15:54.27

24. Casey Goetschel – 16:08.15

