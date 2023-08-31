LSU Soccer Falls On The Road To Wisconsin, 3-0

MADISON, Wi. – The LSU Soccer team (3-2-0) were defeated by the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1-2) by a score of 3-0 on Thursday evening at the McClimon Track and Soccer Complex.

The Badgers took the lead in the 15th minute as Aryssa Mahrt converted on a rebound shot from six yards out. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the 52nd minute when Emma Jaskaniec converted from the penalty spot before Jaskaniec doubled her tally and made it 3-0 in the 78th minute after rounding the goalkeeper.

“I’m frustrated because I think it was a much tighter game than the scoreline reflected, but all credit to Wisconsin and certainly to Paula (Wilkins) on her 300th win,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Tonight was a tale of two teams who had big moments inside the 18 yard box and they capitalized on their chances.”

“We are looking forward to playing at home on Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to bounce back in front of our home fans. Texas A&M Commerce will come and make it difficult for us, but I think our team has shown this season that we bounce back well in moments of adversity,” said Hudson.

LSU was tested early as goalkeeper Mollee Swift made her first save of the night just under the two minute mark. Wisconsin found the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute as midfielder Aryssa Mahrt found the bottom right of the net to give the Badgers the 1-0 lead on their home pitch.

Swift tallied her second save in the 18th minute as she caught a head-on shot from Wisconsin’s Izzy Verdugo. The two teams battled back and forth for the remainder of the first half, but the Tigers couldn’t find the go-ahead goal.

The Badgers opened the second half with an early goal in the 52nd minute to extend their lead. Wisconsin’s Emma Jaskaniec stepped up to the penalty spot after a handball from LSU’s Jordan Johnson in the box. Jaskaniec’s shot to the upper left gave Wisconsin the 2-0 lead in Madison.

The Tigers continued to fight and look for a goal to get them back in the game. In the 63rd minute, Maya Gordon whipped in a cross to the center of the box that found midfielder Ida Hermansdottir, but her half-volley from ten yards out went straight to the hands of the Wisconsin goalkeeper.

Wisconsin’s lead became 3-0 on the night in the 78th minute. Jaskaniec found herself on the end of a through ball and sprinted past Swift before finishing into an empty net.

LSU’s strongest chance of the night came in the 88th minute. Swift took a free kick from midfield and sent a ball into the box that was knocked down to the feet of Jordan Johnson, whose volley rocketed off the top of the crossbar.

Wisconsin outshot LSU by a margin of 10-9, with the Badgers having six shots on target compared to LSU’s five. Wisconsin’s goalkeeper Erin McKinney finished the night with five saves while Swift finished with two.

The Tigers return to action on their home pitch at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 3 as they host Texas A&M-Commerce inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.