Andrews, Jaquish Named to Second WNT Roster for the 2023 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY – The final U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) roster for the 2023 season has been released, featuring two LSU alums, Aliyah Andrews and Sahvanna Jaquish, for the second time this season. The 16-player roster will represent Team USA at the Pan American Games Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 in Santiago, Chile.

The Pan American Games roster includes one current student-athlete and 15 alums from 11 NCAA Division I universities. LSU is one of four programs with multiple alums represented.

Andrews and Jaquish both wore the Red, White and Blue earlier this summer as they helped the WNT advance to the 2024 World Cup Finals after a 4-0 outing at the XVII World Cup Group A event in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland, this past July. In that tournament, Andrews had two triples, scored two runs, and had one RBI and one stolen base while registering a 1.150 OPS. Jaquish finished the tournament with a .429 batting average and tourney-best .667 on-base percentage behind three hits and five walks, in addition to scoring four runs and two stolen bases.

Team USA has dominated the Pan American Games since softball was introduced in 1979, having claimed nine gold medals – its most recent being in 2019 – and two silver medals. They are 100-5 overall in the Pan-Am Games in 11 appearances.

Selected from the WNT athlete pool, the Women’s National Team Selection Committee formed the Pan American Games roster based on previous and ongoing evaluations at the collegiate and professional level and USA Softball National Team events. While the pool casts a large net over the best players nationwide, each U.S. WNT roster is selected based on athlete availability.

