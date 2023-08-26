LSU Soccer Announces Schedule Change; Southern Match Set For 7 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team announces a schedule change to the squad’s upcoming match against the Southern Jaguars, which is now set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 27 inside the LSU soccer Stadium.

The match between the Tigers and the Jaguars, which was previously scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, was moved back due to heat.



The post-match autograph session and mini ball giveaway that were previously scheduled for this match will be rescheduled to the Tiger’s home match against Northwestern on Sunday, September 10 at 4 p.m. CT.

The first 100 fans to arrive at the LSU Soccer Stadium on Sunday will now receive a free Tiger head t-shirt. Admission to the match is free.

All promotions for the 2023 LSU Soccer season can be found here.