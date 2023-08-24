Tam Davis Joins LSU Men's Basketball Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced Thursday that Tam Davis will join the staff, assisting in operations as the men’s basketball coordinator.

Davis replaces Brittany Carvalhido who recently left the Athletics Department.

For LSU Basketball, Davis will oversee the daily operations of the department and coaching staff including travel arrangements, Coach McMahon’s schedule and assist in recruiting efforts along with other duties while being the liaison for LSU basketball fans with the LSU Tipoff Club and the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

Davis is returning to the LSU Athletics Department after a year-plus working with the Ballengee Group, marketing and management firm in Dallas, Texas. There Davis assisted in the phases of contract management, including monitoring and building client marketing plans.

Prior to that Davis served for 15 years on the LSU Football staff, starting as an intern and graduating into coordinator positions for both the offensive and defensive staffs at LSU, including daily operations, game-day management and execution of large special events and the Tiger Football camps.

She also moved up to Director of Player Relations in football, dealing with student-athletes, their families and alumni players. She assisted with the life skills program to coordinate community service activities and helped with the Project Graduation program to get former Tigers have to school to complete their degree work.

Davis is a 2002 graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge.