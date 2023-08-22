Former Tiger Golfer Madelene Sagstrom Named To European Solheim Cup Team

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU star women’s golf Madelene Sagstrom was named a captain’s pick by European team captain Suzann Pettersen for the 2023 Solheim Cup set for Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

Team Europe will be looking for its third consecutive victory over Team USA in the Solheim Cup. The Cup will be contested in both 2023 and 2024 to get back on even numbered years after next year’s event in the United States.

Another former LSU player, Caroline Martens, is a vice-captain for Pettersen for Team Europe.

Sagstrom, from Enkoping, Sweden, appeared in the 2017 and 2021 Solheim Cups from Team Europe, contributing to the team’s 15-13 win over Team USA in 2021. She has a 2-4-0 record in her two appearances, with both of her wins coming in the final day singles.

Sagstrom has one win on the LPGA tour in her career with two top 10 finishes this year and $283,884 in money earned. For her career she has 16 top 10 LPGA finishes and earnings just shy of $3.5 million.

She also finished T20 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, representing Sweden.

Sagstrom was a member of the Tigers squad from 2012-15, earned All-SEC honors in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and was a first team All-America selection in 2015. She was also a finalist for the ANNIKA Award that season in leading LSU back to an NCAA Championship appearance. As a freshman, she was on the second team that finished third in the NCAA Championships in 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Sagstrom had three collegiate individual wins, including the 2015 NCAA Raleigh Regional. Her LPGA win came in the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida.