Women's Golfer Jess Bailey Receives Master's of Liberal Arts

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Jess Bailey received a graduate degree in summer commencement ceremonies Friday morning at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Bailey received her Master’s in Liberal Arts.

The native of England, transferred to LSU after two years at Daytona State College. Her best year came in 2021-22 when she helped LSU in the lineup to win the first SEC Championship for the Tigers in 30 years. She also was part of the lineup that advanced through NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale.

For her career, Bailey was in 45 rounds at LSU, averaging 75.62.