Two Members Of LSU Soccer Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Fifth-year senior Maya Gordon and soccer alumna Chiara Ritchie-Williams earned their degrees on Friday morning.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gordon completed her bachelor’s degree in sociology ahead of her fifth-year senior season with the Tigers in 2023. She will be pursuing her second degree in psychology in the fall.

The defender earned the start in 18 of 19 matches for the Tigers and was a key component in the backline in 2022. She finished the season with a total of 1,321 minutes played, making her the player with the fourth-most minutes on the pitch last year.

Gordon is a veteran in the backline who has notched notable minutes in her four years at LSU with a total of 4,775 minutes on the pitch heading into her final season. This year, she will step into a larger role as she leads the squad as team captain. Off the field, she is a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member.

Ritchie-Williams began her collegiate career at LSU in 2017 and finished as one of the most versatile players in program history, as she played both the midfielder and defender positions.

The London, England native racked up multiple awards during her time as a Tiger, including 2017 LSWA First-Team All-Louisiana, 2017 Second-Team All-SEC and four-time SEC Academic Honoree.

In her fifth and final season at LSU in 2021, Ritchie-Williams was the only player to start all in 20 matches and notched program records for matches played (97), matches started (94) and minutes on the pitch (8,501).

Upon completing her bachelor’s degree in December 2021, Ritchie-Williams served as a team manager for the LSU Soccer program in 2022. She completed her MBA this summer.

