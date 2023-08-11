Parrott, Robinson Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmers Aaron Parrott and Niamh Robinson walked across the graduation stage Friday, officially earning their degrees.

Parrott finished the 2023 Summer term closing out the requirements for his undergraduate degree in kinesiology, while Robinson concluded her work toward a degree in mass communication.

Parrott, who transferred to LSU after the 2019-20 season was cut short due to COVID became a crucial piece to the depth of the men’s swimming team. While he did not compete in his first season during his time in Baton Rouge, Parrott returned to action in 2021, earning three personal bests under now third-year head coach Rick Bishop.

Robinson arrived on campus as an international student-athlete from Great Britain and performed well in her first season. She earned SEC Female Swimmer of the Week, and by season’s end was named to the All-SEC Freshman team. Robinson qualified in two events during her sophomore season prior to COVID shutting the NCAA Championships down.

As the Fall semester approaches, the LSU swimming and diving team prepares for the beginning of its season in September.