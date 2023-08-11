Former Men's Tennis Player Ronnie Hohmann Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU men’s tennis player Ronnie Hohmann earned his degree from LSU on Friday morning.

A native of Oyster Bay, New York, Hohmann completed his bachelor’s degree in Sports Administration.

The former standout was a four-year starter during his time in Purple & Gold, entering the program ranked No. 1 by tennisrecruiting.net for the class of 2019. Hohmann played at the top singles spot three out of his four years and helped the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament three out of his four years (The 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19).

Hohmann qualified for the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship with at at-large berth after playing at the top singles spot all season. There, Hohmann made a run to the Sweet 16, earning a spot on the ITA Singles All-American team and became the program’s first singles All-American since Neal Skupski achieved the feat in 2012.