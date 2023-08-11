Coston, Hicks, and Holliday Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eric Coston, Ashton Hicks, and Trindon Holliday from LSU cross country and track & field graduated on Friday from LSU.

Coston earned his Master’s in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management, while Hicks earned his Bachelor’s in Kinesiology. Holliday, who last ran for the Tigers in 2009 before heading to the NFL, earned his diploma and graduated alongside Coston and Hicks today.

One of the most prolific cross-country runners to come out of the state of Louisiana, Coston, finished his running career with the Tigers in 2021. Coston was a LSWA Men’s Runner of the Year, All-Louisiana member, and holds multiple top-10 times on the all-time LSU performance list.

Hicks transferred into Baton Rouge after two seasons at Oklahoma State. The Carthage, Texas, native ended his career a three-time Second Team All-American. This past season Hicks helped set the program record for the outdoor DMR with a squad time of 9:43.63 at the Texas Relays.

Holliday will forever be known as one of the fastest football players to ever walk the planet. All-time, Trindon holds the second-fastest 60 with a time of 6.54 seconds, just .03 behind the great Richard ‘Torpedo’ Thompson. He holds a time of 10.00 in the 100m, which gives him fifth all-time after being passed by Godson Oghenebrume and Da’Marcus Fleming this past season. The Zachary, La., native was a two-time NCAA Champion, eight-time All-American, four-time SEC Champion, and eight-time All-SEC member. Holliday was also one of the greatest returners in collegiate and NFL history thanks to his track speed, enjoying a six year NFL career (2010-2015).

