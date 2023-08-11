Beach Graduates Three During Summer Ceremony

BATON ROUGE – Elizabeth Masters, Grace Seits and Alexis Toney from LSU Beach Volleyball graduated on Friday from LSU.

Masters earned her degree in Communication Studies, Seits earned hers in Kinesiology and Toney is graduating with her Masters in Business Administration.

Masters had success in the lineup throughout her senior season with a 4-1 record on Court 2. Seits was a key contributor in the lineup throughout her career, winning a total of 60 matches. She earned AVCA Top Flight honors in 2022 on Court 4. Toney never saw action in the lineup throughout her time at LSU, but was a key player in practice that allowed the Tigers have success.

LSU reached the NCAA Championship tournament in Gulf Shores every season the Masters, Seits and Toney played for the Tigers.